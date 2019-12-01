BLAKE, GERALD Our beloved husband, father and friend passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home in North Bay. He is survived by his wife Virginia, son Kevin (Tara), grandchildren Kieran, Liam, Maeve, Graeme and Nyla, brothers Jeff and Tim, and sister-in-law Heather. Gerry had a 41-year career in education as a teacher, vice principal, principal, consultant and superintendent across Ontario. This included 14 years as superintendent at the Durham Catholic School Board. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, on Monday, December 2nd from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held ST. MARY OF THE PEOPLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 570 Marion Avenue, Oshawa, on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lung Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019