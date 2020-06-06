GERALD DONALD POLLARD
POLLARD, GERALD DONALD March 18, 1935 – May 26, 2020 With aching hearts we wish to advise the passing of Gerry. Taken from us first with Alzheimer's and lastly with COVID-19. Words cannot express the person he was. He meant so much to his family. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a long and successful career at IBM for 40 years. He was forever busy with his many hobbies and passions, which he loved to share with all. A man with a big heart who always enjoyed a good joke. He leaves his wife Elizabeth (Betty) of 62 years. He was loved and will be missed by his two sons Glenn and James (Cheryl), his 5 grandchildren William (Jennifer Creigh), Christopher (Jill), John (Erin), Michelle and Catherine. His 3 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Hanna (John, Erin), Samantha and a little girl to be arriving shortly (Christopher, Jill). Gerald will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Interment was at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with a private family graveside service.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
