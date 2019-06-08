Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Edward "Jerry" MacDONALD. View Sign Obituary

MacDONALD, Gerald Edward "Jerry" Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 82. Cherished and beloved husband to Willie. Devoted father to Mike and his wife Evelyn of Ottawa and Maria of Chatham. Loving Opa to Phillip (Anne), Alicia, George (Nicole), Larrissa, Sam (Ambre), Jenn (Brian), Calvin, Cherise, Ebony and Janiel and great-grandchildren Ryan, Tevin, Terrell, Brooklyn, Olivia, Dacian, Darius, Keegan, Ava, Dionte, Latrell, Carter, Ty, Taevien, Kyrie, Michael-Joseph, Avery, Ciaenna, Savanah, Tatyana, Stephon and Mico. Dear brother of Tom (Kay) and Anne (deceased) (John). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Heather Ross and Kathy McLaughlin NP for their special care and compassion. Jerry also leaves behind his daughter Kim (Mike). It was Jerry's wish for cremation. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.

