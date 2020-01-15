|
OICKLE, GERALD ELWIN Passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Loving father of Geoffrey Oickle. Cherished Poppa of Kaitlyn (Mark Morrison) and great-grandfather of Austin, Peyton and Colton. Gerry will be sadly missed by his brother Melvin (Cis), sister Aileen (Graham Linney), nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and previous colleagues at T.T.C. Memorial visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020