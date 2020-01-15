Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD OICKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD ELWIN OICKLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD ELWIN OICKLE Obituary
OICKLE, GERALD ELWIN Passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Loving father of Geoffrey Oickle. Cherished Poppa of Kaitlyn (Mark Morrison) and great-grandfather of Austin, Peyton and Colton. Gerry will be sadly missed by his brother Melvin (Cis), sister Aileen (Graham Linney), nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and previous colleagues at T.T.C. Memorial visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -