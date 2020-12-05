1/1
REV. GERALD FRANCIS DILLON CSB
DILLON, CSB, REV. GERALD FRANCIS Fr. Gerald Dillon died peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on December 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Archie and Beatrice (Evans), and is survived by his sisters Eileen Ludwig and Clarice Power, and his nieces and nephews. Fr. Gerry was born at Parry Sound, Ontario on January 26, 1932. He went to St. Michael's College in 1951 and obtained a B.A., from the University of Toronto in 1954. He returned to the University for further studies in Philosophy and was awarded an M.A. in 1956. He joined the Basilian Fathers and took first vows on September 12, 1957. He taught at St. Michael's College School, Toronto, in 1957-1958, and the Aquinas Institute, Rochester, 1958- 1959, and studied at the Eastman School of Music. Fr. Gerry was ordained in St. Basil's Church, Toronto, by Archbishop Philip Pocock on December 16, 1962. His ministry took him to St. John Fisher College (Rochester), Assumption College School (Windsor), St. Mary's College (Sault Ste. Marie), and Angleton, (Texas). In 1998 Fr. Gerry went to live at the Basilian Fathers Retirement Residence in Houston. He returned to Canada in 2012 and resided at Henry Carr Farm. In 2016 he moved to the Cardinal Flahiff Basilian Centre in Toronto. In November 2018 Fr. Gerry moved with the Basilian Fathers' Retirement Community to Presentation Manor (Scarborough). In light of the current pandemic, there will be a Funeral Mass for Fr. Gerry at a later date. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at MGH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph Street, Toronto, ON M5S 3C2. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
