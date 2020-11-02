McAULIFFE, GERALD (GERRY) F.X. Died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 81, peacefully at home in Burlington surrounded by family following a valiant fight against several cancers. Dearly loved and now missed by Bonnie, his wife and soulmate of 58 years and his children, Michael, Christopher (Susan) and Shawna. His greatest joy was as "Poppa" to granddaughters Lauren and Natalie French and as "Papa" to Azlan and Kinza McAuliffe. His extended family included the Wilkins, Boyd and Groom families. Born as a twin on Friday, January 13, 1939 along with his brother Brian. He is survived by his sister, Sister Angela McAuliffe (IBVM), brothers Kieran, Denis, Sean, Patrick, Conor and their respective partners. Predeceased by brother Terence. While he lacked any formal education, he became an award-winning investigative journalist in print, television and radio. Particularly passionate about investigating injustices and exposing police misconduct, his writing and reporting provoked many public inquiries and policy changes. He was wonderfully supported over the past two decades by excellent medical teams in Hamilton led by Dr. Labib Abouzahr, Dr. Clive Davis and Dr. Tracey McCarty. Heartfelt support also came from his church families, especially at Our Saviour The Redeemer Church, Stoney Creek with Rev. Bahman Kalantari and his wife Tricia. In accordance with the times, no public service is planned. It was Gerry's parting wish that in his memory and in lieu of donations, you perform acts of kindness and caring towards others and those in need.



