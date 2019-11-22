Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD GREGORY CLUGSTON. View Sign Obituary

CLUGSTON, GERALD GREGORY Peacefully in his sleep, on November 5, 2019. Sadly missed by his children, Lynette, Janice (Sean) and Russell. Much loved Grandpa Yikes to Owen and Christian. Greatly missed by his brothers, sisters and extended family in Australia. Predeceased by his parents Eric and Johanna Clugston and brothers Bruce and Barry Clugston, all of Australia. Born in Adaminaby, N.S.W., Australia, on December 22, 1941, Dad grew up in Cooma, N.S.W., on the family farm with his seven brothers and sisters. He showed great athletic prowess in many sports including rugby, tennis, cricket and golf. He travelled the world in his early 20's and eventually made Canada his home. He loved to fish and enjoyed watching every sport available to him. His great athleticism in his youth took a toll in his later years, and we are grateful he is no longer in pain. We imagine him now comfortably working on a crossword puzzle, watching the Leafs and waiting for the first Jays game of the next season. We will miss his quick, dry wit, his sound advice and his care packages. We invite you to stop by and celebrate his life on Sunday, November 24th, from 3-5 p.m., at Globe Bistro, 124 Danforth Avenue.

