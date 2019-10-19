HRABETS, Gerald (Hrbacek, Miroslaw Michael) Passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband for 56 years to the late Olga (2007). Loving Father to Larry (Bobbi), Cynthia and Timothy (Jane). Loving and cherished Grandpa to Ashley and Natasha and Ampa to Stephanie and Morgan. Loving Great-Grandpa to Silas and Leo. Dear Brother to Mary and Eddy (Gale) and Brother-in-law to Suzie. Will be greatly missed by Coco and Bennie. Gerald will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and neighbours. Friends and family may call at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga (Hwy 10 north of the QEW), on Monday, October 21st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held at Turner & Porter on Tuesday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m. We love you and we'll miss you. Until we meet again. XO
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019