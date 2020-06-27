MENNIE, GERALD IRVINE January 2, 1931 - April 14, 2020 Originally from Rockland, Ontario and longtime resident of Toronto. Gerry passed away peacefully, with family by his side following a lengthy illness. Loving and devoted husband of 65 years to Ida, adoring and proud father to Sharon and Bruce (Anita), and doting grandfather to Bryce. He also leaves behind dear friends in Canada, Germany and Hong Kong. A highly principled, hard working and dignified man, Gerry was known for his congenial and thoughtful nature, wisdom, integrity and consideration towards others. He graduated from Queen's University (Bachelor of Applied Science Civil Engineering '53) and was a licensed P.Eng. His career with Ontario Hydro spanned four decades and involved new construction and retrofitting projects for hydroelectric and thermal power generating stations across the province, including the northern and eastern regions. While committed to his chosen field, Gerry was deeply dedicated to his beloved family. He instilled strong values in his children, always providing guidance and support, encouraging them in their academic and music studies and celebrating their achievements. It gave him great satisfaction to teach new skills, introduce his children to hobbies and remain close to them as adults. His interests were varied and included Canadian history, classical music, theatre and fine dining. He had a genuine appreciation for nature and took pleasure being out on the water and taking long walks in the woods. In his younger years, Gerry was an avid and accomplished curler. He was also an active Kiwanian and served as president of the Renfrew Kiwanis Club. A keen passion for photography led to numerous albums, slide shows and movies of his young family, which he meticulously compiled. Later in life, he and Ida pursued their mutual enjoyment of adventure and world discovery, travelling extensively throughout Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Gerry's happiest and most rewarding times were those shared with family members and friends – entertaining at home, summer holidays on Cape Cod, special occasions at his son's cottage on Lake Joseph where he spent countless hours making significant contributions, three generation fishing trips to Lake Temagami and fall vacations in the Maritimes. He found immense fulfillment as a grandfather and welcomed opportunities to be together with his grandson including Blue Jays games, live performances, day outings and a visit to Walt Disney World. Gerry also valued his solitude and moments of quiet reflection whether tending to the gardens, working on household projects, relaxing by the lake or gazing at a wide expanse of ocean. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will occur at a later date. For those who wish, a donation in Gerry's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Sadly missed along life's way, Lovingly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts you're always there.



