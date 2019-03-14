Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. GERALD JOSEPH CURRY. View Sign

CURRY, S.F.M., REV. GERALD JOSEPH 1934 - 2019 Rev. Gerald Curry, SFM, a warm and gentle man of God, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and caregivers at the CND Health Care Centre, MacGillivray Guest Home, Sydney, Nova Scotia. He was in his 85th year. Born in Sydney on August 6, 1934, Fr. Curry was the adoptive son of John and Margaret (Gillis) Curry. He was ordained to the Scarboro Foreign Mission Society on August 21, 1960, and spent his first 15 years of priesthood in Japan. He returned to Canada to serve as Editor of Scarboro Missions magazine, a position he held from 1975-1979 and again from 1989-2003. He was elected to Society leadership as a member of the General Council from 1978-1982. Through his work as Editor, his involvement in the Canadian Church media, and as one of the founders of the Central Mission Conference, he promoted mission education, focusing on social justice, the integrity of creation, the empowerment of women, refugees and all who are poor and marginalized. He was also instrumental in establishing Scarboro Missions' interfaith ministry beginning in 1996. Restless for the Reign of God, Fr. Curry was an outspoken witness to the Gospel and to "the things that make for peace" (Luke 19:42). He is survived by his sister Carol, brother-in-law Ernie Gilhen, and their children Jennifer, Mark and Scott (Jen) of Halifax; brother John (late Theresa) of Reno, Nevada; and brother Donnie Ward, Sydney, with whom Fr. Curry resided for 16 years following his retirement from Scarboro Missions. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Cecil, Francis and Donald (Alice); sisters Eleanor Curry and Margaret (William) Ward. Fr. Curry resided at Parkland retirement residence in Sydney from 2016 until he was transferred to MacGillivray Guest Home shortly before his death. Special thanks and abundant blessings to the Sisters of Notre Dame and to all caregivers who looked after Fr. Gerry in his end of life journey. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16th, at 11:15 a.m. at Presentation Manor, the Scarboro Missions new residence at 61 Fairfax Street, Scarborough, Ontario. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at T.W. Curry Parkview Chapel, 755 George Street, Sydney. Fr. Curry will be welcomed at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Parish church, 40 Cabot Street, Sydney, at 7:00 p.m. Monday for an evening Prayer Vigil. The Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, March 19th, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church foyer. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Sydney Forks. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scarboro Missions or to the charity of choice. To leave online condolences, please visit

T.W. Curry Parkview Chapel

