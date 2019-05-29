Gerald KOROTKY

Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel
1280 Dundas Street West
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel
1280 Dundas Street West
Oakville, ON
View Map
Obituary

KOROTKY, Gerald Sadly, Gerald Korotky passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was husband to Anna (nee Kolnyshenko) for 61 years. Father of Laryssa (Eugene Krystalskyj) and Victor (Roma Lydia Huculak). Proud and very sweet Grandfather of Eugene Jr., Alex, Katrina and Mia. He will be missed by his family in Ukraine. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Thursday 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville at 10:30 a.m. Interment: St. Volodymyr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Help Us Help The Children would be appreciated as an expression of sympathy. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019
