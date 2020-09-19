GORDON, GERALD LLOYD June 13, 1963 – September 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gerald Lloyd Gordon, age 57, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Predeceased by his father Murray, mother Lillian and big brother Stephen, Gerald is loved and remembered by his extensive family including siblings: Carol (Steve), Marilyn (Ian), Denise (Dennis), David, Brian, and Alexandra; nephews and nieces: Allan (Michelle), Aaron (Vanessa), Adam (Veronica), Jonathan, and Chloe; and great-nephews and nieces: Ethan, Zachery, Paige, Alexia, and Ryan. Good friends Paul Larsen and Suzu Renaud likewise treasure Gerald's memory and miss him dearly. Politically active throughout his life, Gerald ran for Toronto City Council while still in his twenties. He contributed to the welfare of others through his work as a fundraiser for various community agencies and charities. Gerald found a perfect home for his talents as the property and marketing manager for the Eastminster United Church on Danforth Avenue in Toronto. His was a life filled with purpose and social activism. Gerald was not a man of all work and no play; he loved a good party, a good meal, romantic companionship, and lots of adventure. Gerald will be missed for his big personality, his sometimes-outrageous sense of humour, and his terrific gift at storytelling. He travelled widely, made friends easily, and enjoyed his life to the fullest. At this time, a cremation service has taken place. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date where we shall raise a glass or two to our shining bon vivant, Gerald Lloyd Gordon. Donations to honour Gerald's memory may be made to The Reena Foundation in support of people with developmental disabilities. May Gerald's memory forever be a blessing.



