GERALD MALCOLM ANDERSON
ANDERSON, GERALD MALCOLM Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Frost Manor, Lindsay, on November 23, 2020, at the age of 91. Survived by his loving wife, Lilian Anderson. Gerald is lovingly remembered by his children, Barbara (Frank), Jim (Carolyn), Bonnie (late Georgia) and was predeceased by their mother, Arvella, as well as his stepdaughter, Cheryl Kelly. Fondly remembered by Lilian's children, Pierre (Roula), Debbie (Dennis) and Michel (Selena). Cherished grandfather of Jesse, Cody and Dylan. Lovingly remembered by Lilian's grandchildren, Jason, Jennafer, Christopher, Brendon and the late Nicole. Gerald is survived by his siblings, Marjorie and Donald, predeceased by Jack, Lorraine and Robert. Private family services have been entrusted to Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, 905-655-3662. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
