THOMPSON, GERALD MELVILLE April 22, 1927 – April 28, 2020 Gerry was a fighter though he could not beat the cancer that claimed his life on April 28, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the kind of guy who liked a good argument or discussion and he relished any contest. He usually won and he never gave up. That's why the news of his passing seems such a shock. We all thought he would go on forever. He was Papa and Grandpa, Dad, brother and son. He loved and was proud of and appreciated his kids and grandkids. Gerry was a devoted son. His close attention and care allowed his mother to live in her own home until her 100th year. But mostly, he was devoted to his wife, Vivi. Over 66 years they made a life together with all the ups and downs that come with the territory. He cared for his Vivi at home as she struggled with Alzheimer's until he couldn't cope and was forced to place her into long-term care. Thereafter, he went every single day to the nursing home to stand on guard for her. He saw first-hand the conditions many people are only just beginning to understand about in these places. That is why he fought endlessly and tirelessly for good care for Viv and other LTC residents. He spent 25 years as the President of his local, before working full-time for his union. He led strikes, negotiated collective agreements and generally drove the employer crazy because he would not stop until he won. The way he could argue a point, he should have been a lawyer. Gerry was political. He and his mates helped to elect many NDP candidates in Toronto's Beaches area. Gerry and Vivian enjoyed great friendships in their political community. In fact, they were so close with two other couples that Gerry's individual identity morphed into a collective known as GerryDickandNeil. Gerry and Vivian provided a loving home to their children, family and friends. A celebration of Gerry's life will be organized once things get back to normal. To mark Gerry's passing, gifts to the Ontario NDP or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.