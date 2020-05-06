GERALD MELVILLE THOMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMPSON, GERALD MELVILLE April 22, 1927 – April 28, 2020 Gerry was a fighter though he could not beat the cancer that claimed his life on April 28, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the kind of guy who liked a good argument or discussion and he relished any contest. He usually won and he never gave up. That's why the news of his passing seems such a shock. We all thought he would go on forever. He was Papa and Grandpa, Dad, brother and son. He loved and was proud of and appreciated his kids and grandkids. Gerry was a devoted son. His close attention and care allowed his mother to live in her own home until her 100th year. But mostly, he was devoted to his wife, Vivi. Over 66 years they made a life together with all the ups and downs that come with the territory. He cared for his Vivi at home as she struggled with Alzheimer's until he couldn't cope and was forced to place her into long-term care. Thereafter, he went every single day to the nursing home to stand on guard for her. He saw first-hand the conditions many people are only just beginning to understand about in these places. That is why he fought endlessly and tirelessly for good care for Viv and other LTC residents. He spent 25 years as the President of his local, before working full-time for his union. He led strikes, negotiated collective agreements and generally drove the employer crazy because he would not stop until he won. The way he could argue a point, he should have been a lawyer. Gerry was political. He and his mates helped to elect many NDP candidates in Toronto's Beaches area. Gerry and Vivian enjoyed great friendships in their political community. In fact, they were so close with two other couples that Gerry's individual identity morphed into a collective known as GerryDickandNeil. Gerry and Vivian provided a loving home to their children, family and friends. A celebration of Gerry's life will be organized once things get back to normal. To mark Gerry's passing, gifts to the Ontario NDP or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved