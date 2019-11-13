Gerald MOYLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald MOYLE.
Service Information
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON
N0B 1M0
(519)-904-0400
Obituary

MOYLE, Gerald Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of June for 71 years. Loving Dad to Glenda (Stan) and Kenneth (Lisa) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, 519-904-0400. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. If so desired, a book of online condolences maybe signed at www.memorycemetery.ca.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.