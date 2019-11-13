MOYLE, Gerald Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of June for 71 years. Loving Dad to Glenda (Stan) and Kenneth (Lisa) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, 519-904-0400. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. If so desired, a book of online condolences maybe signed at www.memorycemetery.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019