GERALD PATRICK MCCARVILL

Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Obituary

MCCARVILL, GERALD PATRICK 1946 - 2019 Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Toronto General Hospital on December 28, 2019 from a heart condition. In his final moments, Gerry was surrounded by his children Julian and Olivia Guy-McCarvill and Randy McCarvill; sister Patricia McNabb; niece Marion; and his wife, Nadine Guy. Gerry is to be cremated. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for June, 2020. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019
