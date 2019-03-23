HENDERSON, Gerald Paul Surrounded by family and loved ones at Matthews House Hospice Alliston on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Paul Henderson at the age of 69 years, beloved husband of Roxie. Loving father of Marie and Marcus. Devoted son of Ruth and the late Norman Henderson. Dear brother of Jan and Peter. Forever remembered in the hearts of his 6 grandchildren, the Rodrigues and Smethurst Families, and all his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at RodAbramsFuneralHome.com, and a Memorial gathering will be held in August (with details to be updated on the website as they become available). For those who wish, donations to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019