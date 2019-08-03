Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Perley (Gerry) LEWIS. View Sign Obituary

LEWIS, Gerald (Gerry) Perley October 28, 1928 - July 30, 2019 Following a brief illness, Gerry left us with wonderful memories of a gentle man who lived long, laughed much and loved well. He was predeceased by his dear wife Joan. He will be remembered fondly by his children Stephen, Elizabeth and Michael and his daughters-in-law Leanne and Tracy. He was adored by his grandchildren Emma, Natalie, Adam, Courtney and Alexandria. Gerry's generosity, trademark GPL sense of humour and spirit of adventure were a joy to all who knew him, including his siblings Phil, Vivienne and Jack and their families, along with friends and neighbours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To remember Gerry, please take a walk in nature, play a game of Scrabble or tell a good joke. Donations in his honour may be made to The Bruce Trail Conservancy or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



