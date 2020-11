PIZER, GERALD On Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Gerald Pizer, beloved husband of Claire. Devoted father and father-in-law of Suzi and David Feder, Ari Pizer and Jessi Erlichman, and Marc Pizer. Dear brother of Taube and Herb Samuels. Devoted grandfather of Nyan, Maizy, and Leela. Will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Gerald Pizer Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca