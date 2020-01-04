|
|
TANNER, Gerald (Gerry) Robert January 17, 1936 - December 28, 2019 The family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Gerry on December 28th in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Gwladys. Loving son of the late Arthur Tanner and Pauline Codere of Cowansville, Quebec. Gerry will be dearly missed by his loving sister Polly (Eddie) and his brother Keville (Andree) and his many lifelong friends. Predeceased by six other siblings, Patricia, Fred, Richard, Joyce, Roderick and Mary Lou. A longtime employee of Kindred Enterprise, Gerry loved his golf games with friends and devoted his artistic skills to beautiful stained glass works. Gerry's family appreciates the TLC that Gerry received from Del Manor, North York and Sunrise of Unionville. Cremation has taken place at Gerry's request, and a celebration of his life will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020