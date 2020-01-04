Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald TANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Robert (Gerry) TANNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Robert (Gerry) TANNER Obituary
TANNER, Gerald (Gerry) Robert January 17, 1936 - December 28, 2019 The family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Gerry on December 28th in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Gwladys. Loving son of the late Arthur Tanner and Pauline Codere of Cowansville, Quebec. Gerry will be dearly missed by his loving sister Polly (Eddie) and his brother Keville (Andree) and his many lifelong friends. Predeceased by six other siblings, Patricia, Fred, Richard, Joyce, Roderick and Mary Lou. A longtime employee of Kindred Enterprise, Gerry loved his golf games with friends and devoted his artistic skills to beautiful stained glass works. Gerry's family appreciates the TLC that Gerry received from Del Manor, North York and Sunrise of Unionville. Cremation has taken place at Gerry's request, and a celebration of his life will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -