MORELLO, Gerald Roger "Gerry" October 17, 1924 – January 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital in Toronto on January 15, 2020, in his 96th year. Gerry was born in Toronto to Beatrice and Costante Morello. Predeceased by his first wife Anne, brothers Armaldo and Joseph, sister Theresa, and daughter Catharine. Loving husband of 33 years to Margaret. Beloved father of Paul (Carol), Anne Marie and Lisa Leonard (Paul), father-in-law to Michael Loughry, and step-father to Diane Bainbridge and Scott Bainbridge (Andra). Proud grandfather to Anne, Jillian, Christine, Laura, David (Stephanie), Jacqueline, Mark, Michael (Carrie), Brendan (Sara), Meaghan, Hayden and Callum and "bisnonno" to William and Rowan. The son of Northern Italian immigrants, Gerry grew up in Toronto's East End, spending his early years living above his parents' shoe repair shop on Queen Street East. He made his mark on the neighbourhood by parking cars and reselling horse racing forms to the patrons of nearby Woodbine Racetrack, sparking his sense of entrepreneurship and love for horses. Building on this early exposure to horseracing, Gerry owned a number of successful Standardbred and Thoroughbred horses over the years. Having shown exceptional promise in school from a young age, Gerry graduated from grade 13 at the tender age of 16. He continued his education and received a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Toronto in 1948. An accomplished businessman, Gerry founded Revco Limited in 1956 and worked until his retirement at the age of 86. He was a true problem-solver with an innate curiosity that drove a lifelong love of learning. Most of all, Gerry will be remembered as a hard-working family man with a generous and caring soul, an incredibly quick wit, and a steadfast love of life. His intelligence, warmth, and joyous spirit will be forever missed by all who knew him. The Morello family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Amica, to Gerry's caregivers, Aileen, Nelfa and Donna, and to Noel for his gift of music. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, located at 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Morello family will share remembrances of Gerry at 2:00 p.m. Private interment at Mount Hope Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory to The Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the Good Shepherd Shelter would be much appreciated. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020