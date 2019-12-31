LEW, GERALD ROMANUS Peacefully passed surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Gerald Romanus Lew, beloved husband to Yvonne Lyew (nee Chung) and the late Barbara Lew (nee Wong). Loving father to Andrea Lew (Anthony Henderson) and the late Jerome Lew. Grandfather to Aaron Lew and Joey Henderson. Brother to Gloria Lew, Evelyn Wilson (nee Lew) and the late Zillah Low (nee Lew). Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. United Association HVACR Local 787, member for 40 years. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Highway 7 East, Unionville, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Richmond Hill. Donations made to the building of new classrooms at Immaculate Conception High School would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019