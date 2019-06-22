SAYER, Gerald (Gerry) Passed away at the age of 98. Gerry is survived by his loving wife Kay (nee Barrett) and his son Shaun as well as brothers-in-law Paul, Bruce Barrett and their families, granddaughter Jennifer and great-granddaughter Caitlyn. Will also be missed by several cousins, nephews and nieces in England. At Gerry's request, cremation has taken place, family and friends will be advised of the date and time of a Celebration of His Life. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019