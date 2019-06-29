Guest Book View Sign Obituary

SAYER, Gerald (Gerry) Passed away at the age of 98. Gerry is survived by his loving wife Kay (nee Barrett) and his son Shaun as well as brothers-in-law Paul, Bruce Barrett and their families, granddaughter Jennifer and great-granddaughter Caitlyn. Will also be missed by several cousins, nephews and nieces in England. Apprenticed as a maintenance engineer he came to Canada in 1954 where he bought property in Pickering, dug his own well and built a home, doing the heating, plumbing, and electrical wiring himself. He even built his own septic tank. When Shaun was five, Gerry began to build a sixteen foot sailboat and trailer. It took him five years but gave him and the family much pleasure as he sailed it on Lake Ontario, Lake Simcoe, Lake Medora and Crane Lake. Gaining a wealth of knowledge in several jobs, he was uniquely qualified to set up the model shop at Xerox Research in Mississauga in 1974, assisting scientists in their research. Retiring in 1986 he became self employed as a consultant to Xerox Research, International waxes of Agincourt and Escalator Handrail of Ajax. He finally retired at age 75 after 10 years, troubled by tinnitus and severe hearing loss. He spent many happy hours by the lake in Pickering, where he had a bench installed in his name and Don, his brother who predeceased him. Lake Ontario substituted for The Wash in Norfolk, England where he had strong family ties. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and the tricks he loved to play on his family and friends. At Gerry's request cremation has taken place, family and friends will be advised of the date and time of a Celebration of His Life.

Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close