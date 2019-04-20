GERALD SHORTALL

SHORTALL, GERALD On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Gerald Shortall, loving father of one, passed away at the age of 73. A Celebration of Gerry's Life will be held at the Speers Family Centre, 2333 Cornwall St., Regina, SK, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Those so wishing may make memorial donations in Gerry's name to a favourite charity of choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019
