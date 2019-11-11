WEBB, GERALD Gerry was born February 16, 1925 in London, England to the late Charles and Florence Webb of Barnes, London, England. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Jennie Nott, whom he married in 1948 after serving his country with the RAF during the Second World War and in India after the war. They raised two boys, Stephen and Gordon (Ellen). Jennie and Gerry immigrated to Canada in 1957. Gerry had a successful career with the Toronto Transit Commission in the train control centre (Transit Control) monitoring the daily operation of the subway trains. He retired in 1985 after a 29-year career. He would often remark, "I've seen them come and I've seen them go" referring to his various managers. Gerald (Granddad) was the grandfather to a large extended family. He will be remembered by his three granddaughters, Sheri (Rob), Nicole (Justin) and Tara, his two grandsons Eric and Duane, eight great-grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Greyson, Rhys, Tavish, Declan, Matthew and Evelyn and one great-great-granddaughter Athena. He will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation for Gerald will be held at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019