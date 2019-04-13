THOMAS, GERALD (GERRY) WILLIAM Celebration of Life For Gerald (Gerry) William Thomas, son of Emma Louise and William Hopkins Thomas of Timmins, ON; former husband of Mary Ellen Davis; father of Lynda, Michael and David. May 18, 1937 to May 4, 2018. Please join us on Saturday, May 4, 2019 to celebrate a life that touched so many. We'll gather between 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. at the Jimmy Simpson Center, 870 Queen Street E., Toronto. Help us share stories and fond memories over a light luncheon.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD WILLIAM (GERRY) THOMAS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019