GRAY, GERALD WINSTON ROBERT It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Winston Robert Gray, aged 77. Jerry passed away December 6, 2019 after a very long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Predeceased by his younger brother James and his parents Gerald and Maxine. Jerry is survived by his wife Ruth Joanne of nearly 53 years and their son Robert (Tracy) and his younger sister Susan (Peter). Jerry was blessed to have two amazing grandsons, Cameron and Trevor, that he was able to watch grow up to be fine young men. Jerry worked in the oil business for over 45 years and achieved great success at Fina, BP and Petro Canada. A sports enthusiast on the baseball field and in the hockey rinks, in his later years he took to his armchair to cheer on his favourite teams. Running was also a passion of Jerry's, one of his proudest moments was carrying the Olympic torch during the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary. Jerry will be truly missed by all the people in his life. We would like to thank all the staff at Westbury Home for looking after him for so many years. Dad you have fought a long and tough battle, it's time for you to rest now, until we meet again, we love you and miss you dearly.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020