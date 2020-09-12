1/
GERALD WONG
WONG, GERALD It is with great sadness that we would like to announce the passing of Gerald Wong on August 22, 2020, in his 89th year. He passed peacefully at his home, in the presence of his children. He was predeceased by his wife Millicent and is survived by his children, Donovan, Brian, Paul, Andrea, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, and extended family. He will be sadly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Due to current circumstances, a visitation will take place under limited conditions on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME (420 Dundas St. E. in Mississauga), from 1:00–5:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on September 16, 2020 in St. Catherine of Siena Church (2340 Hurontario St. in Mississauga), at 9:30 a.m. A live stream will be available at stcatherine.ca. Burial will follow at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens (3164 Ninth Ln., Oakville). Please note that face masks are mandatory and social distancing will apply.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
