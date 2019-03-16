Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine ABBOTT. View Sign

ABBOTT, Geraldine Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Geraldine beloved wife of the late Kenneth Michael. Loving mother of Stephen, Michael, Patricia and the late Carol. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Judith, Sylvia and the late Eurelia. Geraldine volunteered for many years with the St. John's Ambulance Brigade and was a retired registered Nurse. She worked for Sunnybrook Hospital in the Veterans ward for many years. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday Morning at 10 a.m. in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Church, located at 3 Combermere Dr. (Victoria Park and Ellesmere). Interment Pine Ridge Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada.

