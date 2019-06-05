ANNIS, GERALDINE "GERRY" Suddenly, yet peacefully, at Strathhaven, Bowmanville, on Monday, June 3, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late "Babe" George Annis of 72 years (deceased 2018). Loving mother of Gary, Brian, Danny (Mary), John (Debbie), Carolyn (Al) and Sue (John) and predeceased by her son Paul. Cherished "Nanny" and "G.G." to her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn Corbin (nee Bouchard) was a very special person to Auntie Gerry and our family extends a heartfelt thank you to Lynn for her care and compassion. Friends may visit at the Courtice Funeral Chapel, 1587 Hwy. 2, Courtice, on Thursday, June 6th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society will be appreciated by our family. Condolences – www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019