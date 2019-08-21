Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALDINE CASEY. View Sign Obituary

CASEY, GERALDINE (nee OSWIN) Peacefully surrounded by her family, Geraldine passed away on August 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Cherished wife of the late Paul for over 61 years. Mom deeply loved her children: Theresa (Elliott), Frank (Wilma), Greg (Lynn), Marg (Brian), Pauline (Tim), Marjorie (Bill). Mom cherished her grandchildren: Erin, Troy, Christopher, Casey, Jamie, Connor who predeceased her in 2018 and Meaghan. Mom loved to hear about her great-grandchildren Macayla, Harrison and Calder. Mom's success in life was as much about her strength and determination as it was about her natural disposition for engaging with people. Her warmth and sincerity always shone through. She was so grateful for a wonderful life and leaves a lifetime's worth of adoring family and caring friends. Mom, you are always in our hearts, you will be missed and loved forever. The family wishes to thank the amazing team at Cawthra Gardens (Mulberry Lane) who lovingly attended to her needs. A private funeral will be held. If desired, donations can be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice (



CASEY, GERALDINE (nee OSWIN) Peacefully surrounded by her family, Geraldine passed away on August 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Cherished wife of the late Paul for over 61 years. Mom deeply loved her children: Theresa (Elliott), Frank (Wilma), Greg (Lynn), Marg (Brian), Pauline (Tim), Marjorie (Bill). Mom cherished her grandchildren: Erin, Troy, Christopher, Casey, Jamie, Connor who predeceased her in 2018 and Meaghan. Mom loved to hear about her great-grandchildren Macayla, Harrison and Calder. Mom's success in life was as much about her strength and determination as it was about her natural disposition for engaging with people. Her warmth and sincerity always shone through. She was so grateful for a wonderful life and leaves a lifetime's worth of adoring family and caring friends. Mom, you are always in our hearts, you will be missed and loved forever. The family wishes to thank the amazing team at Cawthra Gardens (Mulberry Lane) who lovingly attended to her needs. A private funeral will be held. If desired, donations can be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice ( dlhospice.org ). Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close