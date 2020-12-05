1/1
Geraldine (FOLEY) DOWLEY
1957 - 2020
DOWLEY (FOLEY), Geraldine 1957 – 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love the family of Geraldine "Geri" Dowley mourn her sudden passing on November 23, 2020. Born in Toronto of Irish decent, Geri will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Johanna Dowley, siblings, Joan Cormier (Brian), John Dowley (Jeannine), Maura Kolesznk (John), Joanne Ferrara and Christine Papania, as well as many relatives and friends both here and abroad. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Dowley in 2010. The family would like to thank her friends, along with her doctors and other supporters for never giving up on her. A memorial get-together for family and friends will take place next year when it is safe to meet. If anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory, please consider CAMH or the Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.aftercare.org

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
