DUKE, GERALDINE December 7, 1938 to February 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Bethell Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband John Walden Duke, her brother Michael Gillevet and her five children; Denise (Wade), Bradley (Kelly), Pamela, Jacqueline (Enzo) and Wendy. Survived also by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Donations to Bethell Hospice, on her behalf, can be made at foundation.bethellhospice.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020