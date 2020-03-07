Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE DUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE DUKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE DUKE Obituary
DUKE, GERALDINE December 7, 1938 to February 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Bethell Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband John Walden Duke, her brother Michael Gillevet and her five children; Denise (Wade), Bradley (Kelly), Pamela, Jacqueline (Enzo) and Wendy. Survived also by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Donations to Bethell Hospice, on her behalf, can be made at foundation.bethellhospice.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -