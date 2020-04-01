Home

GERALDINE ELEANOR (CLARK) BLACK

GERALDINE ELEANOR (CLARK) BLACK Obituary
BLACK, GERALDINE ELEANOR (CLARK) Passed away peacefully at The Pines Long-Term Care Home, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in her 98th year. Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late William H. Black. Loving mother of Sandy Lelliott, Jackie Simpson, Kirk Black, Glenn Black, Vickie Abbott and Cheryl Black. Cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Pines or Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020
