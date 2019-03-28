Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Elizabeth DWYER. View Sign

DWYER, Geraldine Elizabeth 1938 - 2019 Passed away March 25, 2019 in Brampton, ON. Loving wife of David. Mother of Donna and predeceased by son Grant. She will be missed by her longtime friend Carolyn Smith Powers. Gerry received Warrant of Appointment from Boy Scouts Association of Canada in 1960 from Governor General. She passed her Gillwell Scouting Courses in 1960. She was a cub leader and assistant commissioner. She received the Boy Scouts Gold Thanks Badge. She enjoyed her cottage on Lake Chemong. Thank you to the staff at Hawthorn Woods Care Community. Family and friends will be received at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Rd., Brampton, ON, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial at Meadowvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Regeneration Outreach Community Brampton.



