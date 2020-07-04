1/
GERALDINE ELSIE YOUNG
YOUNG, GERALDINE ELSIE (nee GARNETT) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Geraldine Elsie Young (née Garnett), in her 94th year, on June 28, 2020. Gerrie was predeceased by her parents, Clara and George Garnett, her husband, Murray Young (Head of Modern Languages at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute from 1964 to 1985), her sister, Margery McQuillan, and her niece, Ann McQuillan. Gerrie is survived by her nephew, William McQuillan (Jude) and family, Donna and Laura. She leaves many close friends to mourn her passing. She particularly appreciated the steadfast support of her two good friends, Ann Dallas and Peter Broderick. Gerrie graduated from nursing at Plummer Memorial Public Hospital, Sault Ste. Marie, on June 11, 1947. Gerrie loved to garden, eat out at good restaurants, and she had a special fondness for cats. She was an enthusiastic participant in the wide variety of activities offered at Christie Gardens and, for many years, enjoyed being sidesperson at the Sunday services with her dear friend May. We thank all the exceptional staff at Christie Gardens for the great care, warmth, love and concern they showed Gerrie during her years there. Gerrie will be remembered for her witty and fun-loving nature, bringing warmth and friendship to all who knew her. May she rest in peace – we will miss her.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
