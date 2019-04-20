Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine (Gerry) HOLLAND. View Sign

HOLLAND, Geraldine (Gerry) (nee DUKE) Sadly, Gerry Holland passed away in her 94th year on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019, in her sleep. She left Ireland when she was eighteen to study nursing in England in Stratford-Upon-Avon. While there she met and married Harry Holland (deceased) who was stationed with the RCAF, where he flew with his bomber command squadron. After the war, they came to Canada and settled in Montreal where Harry became an Air Canada Captain. They had three children, Sue (Dr. Danny Givelas), Jim (deceased) and Ken. She was always game to try new things. She became an expert sewer, knitter, curler and cook. In her early eighties she learned to use the computer and until recently she enjoyed discussing politics and world news. She especially loved visits from her grandson Patrick, his wife Deirdre and her great-grandchildren Conor and Emma. For the past six years, she had lived at Amica Square One in Mississauga. Thank you to all the staff on the second floor for your attention to her needs and caring attitude. Also thanks to Cousin Caroline for her frequent visits. Geraldine will be very much missed. Rest in peace, Mum.



HOLLAND, Geraldine (Gerry) (nee DUKE) Sadly, Gerry Holland passed away in her 94th year on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019, in her sleep. She left Ireland when she was eighteen to study nursing in England in Stratford-Upon-Avon. While there she met and married Harry Holland (deceased) who was stationed with the RCAF, where he flew with his bomber command squadron. After the war, they came to Canada and settled in Montreal where Harry became an Air Canada Captain. They had three children, Sue (Dr. Danny Givelas), Jim (deceased) and Ken. She was always game to try new things. She became an expert sewer, knitter, curler and cook. In her early eighties she learned to use the computer and until recently she enjoyed discussing politics and world news. She especially loved visits from her grandson Patrick, his wife Deirdre and her great-grandchildren Conor and Emma. For the past six years, she had lived at Amica Square One in Mississauga. Thank you to all the staff on the second floor for your attention to her needs and caring attitude. Also thanks to Cousin Caroline for her frequent visits. Geraldine will be very much missed. Rest in peace, Mum. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close