DELANEY, Geraldine Lucy It is with a great deal of sadness that the family announces the death of their beloved sister and aunt, Geraldine, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Gerald and Irene Delaney. Predeceased by her sister Bernadette and brother Paul. Dear sister of Irene, sister-in-law of Barbara, aunt of Gerald, Paula (Dave), Joseph (Angela), Robert, Jennifer (Andrew) and James (Tess). Geraldine taught in the Regina and Toronto Separate School systems, as an elementary and choral music teacher, for many years. She was also extremely active in her church social community over several years. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Blvd. (corner of Avenue Rd.), from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Private interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank especially Marimir, Donna, and the care team at Providence Villa for their exemplary care and support. Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019

