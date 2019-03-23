Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Geri" McALLISTER. View Sign

McALLISTER, Geraldine "Geri" November 18, 1932 - March 17, 2019 While surrounded by family, and serenaded with her favourite Irish folk tunes, on St. Patrick's Day, our dear Irish Mom and Nan chose to depart this earth. So it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geraldine "Geri" (Roe) McAllister. Daughter of the late George and Mary Roe, loving sister of the late Helen, Madeline, Iris and George, predeceased by husband John Terrence "Terry" McAllister and proud mother of Mary, Paul and Michael (Wyn Andress). Cherished Nan of Connor. "Cool" aunt of Mary, Barbara and Nadine. Doting great-aunt of Zachary and Thomas Budd. Geri loved everything to do with children, which led her to her chosen career: teaching. She was a lifelong learner, pursuing her Bachelor of Arts (University of Toronto) and countless summer courses at OISE to become an even better teacher. She developed a passion for photography and could be seen more often behind the camera than in front of it, capturing family celebrations and cataloguing them as part of an immense collection of photo albums. She made up songs, wrote the best birthday poems, loved her bridge clubs, her friends, travelling (Florence was a favourite), was a devotee of Coronation Street, figure skating events and shopping (anywhere, anytime)! Mom, we know that your "Irish eyes are smiling", but we miss you like crazy and "love you for forever". The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical, nursing and care staff at Valleyview Residence, for the kind and gentle care and support you provided for Mom. Visitation at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Tuesday, March 26th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th, visitation 12-1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life 1-2 p.m. and a reception 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children Foundation or Children's Wish Canada would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit



McALLISTER, Geraldine "Geri" November 18, 1932 - March 17, 2019 While surrounded by family, and serenaded with her favourite Irish folk tunes, on St. Patrick's Day, our dear Irish Mom and Nan chose to depart this earth. So it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geraldine "Geri" (Roe) McAllister. Daughter of the late George and Mary Roe, loving sister of the late Helen, Madeline, Iris and George, predeceased by husband John Terrence "Terry" McAllister and proud mother of Mary, Paul and Michael (Wyn Andress). Cherished Nan of Connor. "Cool" aunt of Mary, Barbara and Nadine. Doting great-aunt of Zachary and Thomas Budd. Geri loved everything to do with children, which led her to her chosen career: teaching. She was a lifelong learner, pursuing her Bachelor of Arts (University of Toronto) and countless summer courses at OISE to become an even better teacher. She developed a passion for photography and could be seen more often behind the camera than in front of it, capturing family celebrations and cataloguing them as part of an immense collection of photo albums. She made up songs, wrote the best birthday poems, loved her bridge clubs, her friends, travelling (Florence was a favourite), was a devotee of Coronation Street, figure skating events and shopping (anywhere, anytime)! Mom, we know that your "Irish eyes are smiling", but we miss you like crazy and "love you for forever". The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical, nursing and care staff at Valleyview Residence, for the kind and gentle care and support you provided for Mom. Visitation at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Tuesday, March 26th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th, visitation 12-1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life 1-2 p.m. and a reception 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children Foundation or Children's Wish Canada would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close