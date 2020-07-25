1/
GERALDINE OBERDING
OBERDING, GERALDINE It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother Geraldine (affectionately AKA Bubbles, to those closest to her). Geri turned the page into her next chapter while sleeping peacefully on July 19, 2020, in Brampton, ON. She is once again soaring with the eagles and her beloved husband Nicholas, who predeceased her in 2006. Geri was the loving and adored mother to Gerald Munshaw (Donna), Janet (Jerry Bentley), Cheryl (Kevin Drynan) and Marlene (Paul Evans). She was predeceased by her son Kevin Munshaw, in 1983. She is also survived by her loving stepsons, Donald and Lawrence Oberding, and predeceased by stepsons, Richard and more recently, Frank Oberding. Geri also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved so very dearly. Geri's surviving siblings are her sisters, Kathy and Lorraine. She was predeceased by her brother Dan and sister Patricia. Geri was a warm, caring and creative person who loved her extended family, close friends and many very fortunate pets over the years, beyond anything in the world. At her request, there will be no funeral, but rather a Celebration of Life will follow in the coming months, where we will gather and collectively share our fondest memories and stories of this remarkable woman. We would, at this time, like to extend our sincerest gratitude and thanks to the incredible staff at the Villages of Sandalwood LTCF in Brampton that cared for our dear mother with the love and dignity that she so much deserved day in and day out. You were all amazing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Aid - Drynan Scholarship or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
We will love you forever
Jamie
Grandchild
