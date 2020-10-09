JOEDICKE, GERALDINE (GERRY) RUTH (nee McCALLUM) September 9, 1926 - October 4, 2020 Gerry Joedicke died peacefully at her home at The Claremont in her 95th year. Gerry was born and raised in Winnipeg, the eldest of 3 daughters of Alice and Alexander McCallum. Gerry left Winnipeg to work in Montreal. She then moved to New York City for a brief time before moving to Toronto, where she worked for Annett & Company and Brascan. Gerry was a dedicated member of Beta Sigma Phi and an avid supporter of the Toronto Argonauts and the National Ballet. She enjoyed reading, bridge and travelling, and had a ready and wicked wit. She is survived by her sister Joyce Beatty (Ken), her cousins Allan and Dennis Shaw, her nieces Sheila Beatty (Darrell Burt) and Karen Grogan (Terry), her nephews Jim Beatty (Hope), David Wilson (Crystal) and Donald Wilson (Dan Millican), 6 great-nephews/nieces, 3 great-great-nephews/nieces, and her dear friend, Wanda Furtak. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Wilson and many good friends. Gerry and her family would like to thank her doctor, Leslie Beyers, the wonderful staff at The Claremont for all the care and support over the years, and her team from the Temmy Latner Centre for their support over the last few months. A special thank you to Arlene and Juana for their constant loving care. Cremation has taken place and there will be a family graveside service in Winnipeg at a future date. If desired, donations in her honour may be made to The Daily Bread Food Bank, Toronto Public Library or SPRINT Senior Care.



