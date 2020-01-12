|
|
JOHNSON, Geraldine (Jeri) Sharon With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt Jeri Johnson, at the age of 81. She died peacefully in her sleep at home in Toronto on January 7, 2020. Jeri was born in Kandahar, Saskatchewan, on August 27, 1938. She grew up in Saskatchewan, and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1960. Jeri taught for a year in Kelowna and found it wasn't for her. She relocated to Calgary, where she worked for Calgary Power and had a TV cooking show, "Penny Powers". Her career then took her to Toronto in the early 60's, where she had a long and successful career in the the food industry. She worked for the Department of Fisheries, and Stange Canada and later, McCormick Canada. Jeri loved Toronto and remained there for the rest of her life. Jeri was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Alma Johnson, and grandniece Delany Jane Johnson. She is survived by her sister Carmen (Denis) Burke, of Victoria, BC, Keith (Cleone) Johnson, of Victoria, BC, and seven grandchildren: Jeffrey (Isabella) Burke, of Victoria, BC, Larry (Corinne Swystun) Burke, of Victoria, BC, Susan (Jerry) Wilken, of Belize City, Belize, David (Barbara) Burke, of Victoria, BC, Jill (Terry) Smith, of Nanaimo, BC, Jason (Michelle) Johnson, of Antioch, Illinois, and Justin (Tina) Johnson, of Vancouver, BC. There are also eight grandnephews and nieces. Jeri loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved her life. She gave very generously to many charities. Jeri was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be missed. May she Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory. A gathering of her friends will be held on Friday, January 17th, at 2 p.m. If you would like to attend please call (416) 690-1645, or May at (416) 699-2856.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020