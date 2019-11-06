GERALDINE SILVER

SILVER, GERALDINE 1933 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Geraldine Silver on November 4, 2019. Predeceased by her loving and ever devoted husband Ronald. Amazing and loving mother to Mike (Lu), Joanne, Paul (Ann) and the late Patricia. Loved and missed by her grandchildren David, Karrie, Christine, Christopher, Ashley, Becky, Samantha, Connor, Lukas, Dylan and their partners. Great-grandmother to Ariawna, Abby, Macy, Parker, Adalyn, Jake, Joshua, Alex, Atayvia, Drew, Brooklyn, Lily, Adriana, Ben and Cole. Predeceased by her sister Joanne. Missed by Mel and fur grand baby Brady. Retired from CIBC of Toronto. Celebration of Life to be arranged. Until we meet again.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019
