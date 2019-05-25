HARDY, Gerard "Gerry" Augustine Gerard Hardy of Toronto, Canada and formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin, Ireland suddenly on May 21, 2019 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his father Patrick, and his mother Una. Dear brother of the late Maeve Costello (née Hardy), brother-in-law of Tadhg and loving uncle of Emer and Donnacha. Sadly missed by his loving family and many friends. Cremation has taken place, and interment will be in Ireland. Slán leat Gerry, and may your pint always be full. Rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019