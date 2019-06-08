Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERARD JOSEPH GALLANT. View Sign Obituary





GALLANT, GERARD JOSEPH Passed away at the age of 77, on June 1, 2019, at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Nail Pond, Prince Edward Island, Gerard settled in Toronto in his late teens where he lived a very full and happy life. Gerard is the loving son of the late Leonie (nee Perry) and Emile Gallant, brother of Emily (Paul-deceased), Edward (Helen-deceased), Ivan- deceased (Esther), Ernie (Judy-deceased), Reggie (Theresa-deceased), Howard (Patricia), Paul (Loretta) and baby sister Brenda-deceased. Gerard was predeceased as well by his dear friend Bill Megaw. Gerard was a wonderful Uncle to many nieces and nephews and a very cherished friend to many. Special thanks to the cancer clinic of the Princess Margaret Hospital and the 6th floor oncology unit of the Mississauga Trillium Hospital, for the wonderful care Gerard received during his illness. A Funeral Mass celebrating Gerard's life will take place at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1372 King St. W., Toronto, at 10:00 a.m. on June 12, 2019. Reception to follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Dorothy Ley Hospice, a charity near to Gerard's heart, would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

