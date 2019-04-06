Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Leo "Gerry" DELESKIE. View Sign

DELESKIE, Gerard Leo "Gerry" Gerry passed away peacefully at age 73, on April 1, 2019, at Campbell House in Collingwood after fighting a five-year battle with cancer. He will be forever loved by his wife of 49 years, Mybritt and children Shannon (and Partner Scott) and Aaron. Gerry was born in Cape Breton, third oldest of nine children (to proud parents Joe and Caroline). He is survived by his brother Ron (and wife Mary), sisters Rachelle (and husband Bruce) and Hannah (and husband Ron), sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Mickey, Andra and Carson, mother-in-law Laura and many nieces, nephews and their families. He will be fiercely remembered for his loving and generous nature and his willingness to take on the realities of life, but never take them too seriously. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of Campbell House for all of the compassionate care given to Gerry during his final 3 weeks. As per his wishes, Gerry was cremated and a funeral will not take place. For those wishing to make a charitable donation as an expression of empathy and memory for his life, please donate to the or Campbell House Hospice of Georgian Bay.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019

