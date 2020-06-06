ROCHON, GERARD (GERRY) OMER Gerard (Gerry) Omer Rochon: born February 10, 1934 to Gerard and Eulalie Rochon in Windsor, Ontario. He died peacefully on May 29, 2020, at Bridgepoint Palliative Care. Gerry is survived by the love of his life, Eileen "Red", siblings Henriette, Jeannine, Pierre, Pauline et Marie. Predeceased by his sisters, Renee and Suzanne and his brothers-in-law, John Ford, Ed Meade, Duane Bondy and Tim Coughlin. Also survived by his daughters, "Les Girls", Colette (Brad Somerville), Michele (Tim Schellenberg) and Elise (Werner van Bastelaar). Providing great joy were eight grandsons, Conor (Taylor), Christiaan, Alexander (Stephanie), Benjamin (Krista), Julius (Alice), Aidan (Shenika), Elliott and Colman. After the death of his father, Gerry became Pepe for the large Rochon clan and was proud of his many nieces and nephews. After graduating from University of Detroit in 1957, Gerry started his broadcasting career at CKLW Windsor. In 1960, Gerry with Eileen and family, moved to Montreal to work in television at CFCF directing and producing. In the mid 60's, Gerry moved the family to Toronto to work as the Executive Producer of Baton/CTV. Gerry was promoted to Vice President of Production and his greatest production achievements were The Littlest Hobo, Divided Loyalties and Executive Producer of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 1988 Calgary Olympics. Always game for a party, Gerry was well known for his cool sense of style – three piece leather suits and white Gatsby suits. Being in the television world, Gerry could attend an event every night of the week and often did. Gerry was thrilled when his daughter Elise chose television production as a career. Gerry loved his sports, whether playing or supporting his teams: Jays, Raptors, et Les Habitants. His love of tennis made him the Senior Mens' Doubles Champion with Basil Rodomar for several years at the RCYC. Gerry also enjoyed beating his grandsons at table tennis. He gave the boys his love for cars, go-carts and boats. Gerry's favourite sport was sailing and he spent many years behind the wheel of his beloved Escapade V where he was happiest. Gerry loved being part of the RCYC family and was eventually voted in as a Vice Commodore, where he could fashionably sport the reefer blazer, white flannels and cap (as well as crash a few weddings). Gerry had few inhibitions and had no problem flashing his business card in a casino, hotel or club for a "location survey" for better access and a free tour. With his joie de vivre, he drove Eileen crazy with his "gut" bidding in bridge. Gerry's greatest love was his family. The Rochon gatherings were legendary and Gerry loved being the centre of these reunions, the last one being held in June 2018. Having had six sisters, Gerry was used to women but his three daughters did overwhelm him at times, especially through the dating years. While Gerry and Eileen were the "cool parents", Gerry was strict and made sure there were curfews, chores and instilled in all his daughters a strong work ethic. More than once, a boyfriend was snuck out the basement window as Dad had come home early. It was his great delight when his daughters gave him eight grandsons and he spoiled them with Goose/Kinder Eggs (after they had to listen to a long-winded nonsensical story about where they came from). Gerry lived life to the fullest – sailing, travelling, going to events – always with his partner in crime, Eileen. They loved to visit Europe as it gave them the opportunity to drop into Amsterdam to see Elise and her family. After sixty two years of marriage, Eileen was still Gerry's "sweetie pie". Due to her loving care, Dad was able to remain at home for almost his entire time battling dementia. With only a brief visit to Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint, sadly, COVID did not allow for them to be together in the end. The family appreciates the support from Dr. Pandi, the teams at Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint and McEachnie Funeral Home. Gerry was a good friend to many and was blessed with many good friends throughout his life including John Brosseau whose friendship spanned fifty years and was steadfast until the end. Gerry/Dad/Grandpa - we love you and miss you but know you are now at peace. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Covenant House. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages for the family can be left at www.thestar.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.