Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON
L5B 1M8
(905)-279-7663
GARCIA, Gerardo Balagtas Peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 84. Beloved father of Deanna and Federico, Vivian and Rhian, Grace and Edwin, Maila and Chris. Greatest and very loving grandfather of Michelle, Michael, Deanne, Jr., Ian, Ivan, Rhia, Christian, Kris Bengeric, Gelli Anne, Kristine, Katheryn Joy, Mathew, Patrick, Danielle and Anthony, and great-grandfather of Paulo, Piolo, Patrick, Prinz, Precious, Eayvan, Geri Yvaughne, Mckady, Yvanna, Antonnete, Aj, Khyle, Charlize, Christian, Gabriel, Khailey, Aymi, Chloe and great-great-grandfather of Brylle, and also brother of Ely, Clarita, Myrla, Dely, Elsa, Tony, Baby, Neneth, Yolly, Cezar and Eddie. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy. 10, N. of the QEW), on Thursday, November 14th, and Friday, November 15th, from 2-9 p.m. or online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca. Funeral Mass will be held at Merciful Redeemer Catholic Church, 2775 Erin Centre Blvd., Mississauga, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Assumption Mausoleum.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 10, 2019
