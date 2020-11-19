STRAZZELLA, Gerardo (Jerry) March 20, 1940 - November 17, 2020 Born in Vallata, Avellino, Italy. Immigrated to Canada as a young man. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after a long, courageous battle with numerous health issues, dying of cancer. He managed his illness with humour, strength, dignity and grace. Although in constant pain, he never complained and always tried to do things for the family. When asked how he was feeling, he always replied, "Molto Bene" or "Great!" He had a rich heart in his younger days and he helped many people without hesitation. We can visualize him smiling down on us and hear him say one of his favourite Italian salutes. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Joan (Nina) of 55 years; his sons, Rocky and Mario; grandchildren, Jerry, Santino, Rocco, Gabby and Charles. He was lovingly cared for by his family, especially Gabby, who devoted all her time in providing the constant care that was required. He will also be missed by his sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew and friends. The family would like to thank his great caring specialists: Dr. S. Silverberg, Dr. R. Goldenberg, Dr. E. Gangbar and Dr. K. Irshad, and his family physician Dr. Marion Bibi - she was always so approachable and made him feel special at every visit, as well as Pro Pharmacy, as they were so helpful and accommodating at all times. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. There will be NO OPEN VISITATION. Please call Scott Funeral Home - Woodbridge Chapel, (905) 851-2229, to book a reservation. A Chapel Service will follow. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, please take a food item to your local food bank as that would honour Jerry best.



